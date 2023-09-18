Robbers flee with large quantity of jewellery in Tongaat

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Robbers fled with a large quantity of jewellery from a jewellery store in the Tongaat CBD, north of Durban on Monday morning.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), shots were fired at its officers who responded to the robbery in progress at a business premises on Gopalall Hurbans Road.

“The robbers sped off towards Watson Highway in a silver Toyota Corolla, a silver IX35 and a black VW Polo (registrations unknown). It was established that approximately nine suspects held up a business premises and stole a large quantity of jewellery,” said Rusa spokesperson, Prem Balram.

According to Balram, the robbers were in the process of fleeing from the scene when the initial Rusa vehicle responded to the call.

Nine (9) spent cartridges were recovered at the scene, said Balram.

A response vehicle was shot at, however the officer was not injured.