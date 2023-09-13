Robbers napped shortly after armed robbery

By Zama Myeza

Three people were arrested following a store robbery at a store at a shopping mall in Greytown on Tuesday.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police caught wind of a vehicle which was travelling along the R33 Road and was suspected to have been involved in a business robbery.

He said a vehicle fitting the description was spotted and a high-speed chase ensued.

“With the assistance of private security, the vehicle was pursued until the suspects abandoned their vehicle in the Othulwinilwezulu area and fled on foot.

“The three suspects eventually ran out of space and were arrested,” he said.

Netshiunda said three unlicensed firearms, a stolen vehicle and cellphones suspected to have been stolen during the business robbery were found in the possession of the robbers. They are expected to appear in court soon.

In a separate incident on the same day, police in Sydenham arrested three other people who were found in possession of car-breaking implements.

Netshiunda said police were on patrol duties along Brickfield Road when they spotted a suspicious vehicle which matched the description of one whose occupants had attempted to steal a vehicle in Sydenham.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the suspects were found in possession of a key of a bakkie which was hijacked and recovered last week.

“One of the arrested suspects was also positively linked with a case of hijacking of a construction vehicle which was carrying equipment worth thousands of rands,” he said.

Once charged, Netshiunda said the suspected robbers will be presented before court soon.