Robbery near the Lion Park ends with a shootout

By Zama Myeza

On Wednesday morning, Lindelani Shezi was alarmed after receiving a phone call about suspicious activities at his home in the Lion Park area.

“I received a call from my neighbour telling me that there were people roaming around my yard. I asked him to please go and look into it as I was still at work at the time,” said Shezi on Wednesday.

A few minutes later, Shezi received another phone call telling him that the people in his yard were seen leaving the house with his flat-screen TV.

ALSO READ | Heavy sentences meted out to convicted house robbers

The Mi7 National Group’s strategic threat response unit responded to the scene after receiving news from people in the area about the ongoing shooting along the R103, near the Natal Lion Park, towards Pietermaritzburg.

In a press statement, Colin David of the Mi7 National Group said community members on scene reported that three suspects had allegedly broken into a property in the Nkanyezi area.

Members of the community who noticed this gave chase and a high-speed pursuit ensued.

“The suspects’ vehicle eventually came to a stop on the R103 and the trio fled into nearby bushes. Mi7 teams assisted in combing the area in search of the suspects but they could not be found.

“It is unclear as to whether it was the suspects or community members who fired the shots. The suspects’ vehicle as well as the stolen items were recovered on scene,” said David.

The police were called to the scene and the case is currently under investigation.