Royal Agricultural Society finds a ‘new home’ in Hilton 

Pietermaritzburg’s Royal Show has found a new home at the Mount Verde Estate in Hilton.

According to a statement released by the group, the move is scheduled for September 2023, following the final Royal Show which will take place at its current address from May 26 through to June 4.

CEO of the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS), Terry Strachan, said the move will signify a new beginning.

This will see the society returning to its agricultural roots, with a business model prioritising agricultural endeavours, innovation, education and technology.

“The revitalised business model that zones in on agriculture, moves away from the broad, mixed approach of the traditional Royal Show. As such, the large-scale entertainment including funfairs and concerts, will not form part of the refocused plan. Instead, envisaged events will be largely agriculturally focused and of short-term duration,” said Strachan.

According to the statement, uMngeni Municipality mayor Chris Pappas said the municipality is delighted to welcome the Royal Agricultural Society to uMngeni, where agricultural development remains a priority.

As the municipality, we are proud to be leading the way for farmer support, and the Royal Agricultural Society and its partners will no doubt benefit from this like-minded focus in their new location.

The Royal Agricultural Society added that a professional team is in place to consider all aspects of the RAS relocation and are working closely together with the uMngeni Municipality in this regard.

The Mount Verde Estate in Hilton is four kilometres from Hilton Village, eight kilometres from Howick, 12 kilometres from the Pietermaritzburg CBD and only 1.5 kilometres from the N3. The location caters for ease of access and affords logistical convenience for visitors and exhibitors alike.

They said Mount Verde is poised to become the biggest residential active farming estate within Southern Africa, with current planning to integrate a village, hamlets and smaller farmettes that is akin to traditional agricultural village development within an agricultural environment.

At the recent RAS AGM, Strachan stated that the synergies that exist between the Royal Agricultural Society and the bucolic nature of the Mount Verde Estate will cater for a functional, harmonious and pleasing association for all stakeholders.

“Accordingly, the society is looking immensely forward to a new beginning and returning to its original roots,” read the statement.