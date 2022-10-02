Runaway truck overturns on the N3 after Peter Brown Bridge in Pietermaritzburg 

Londiwe Xulu

The N3 south bound was closed on Sunday morning, just after 7 after a truck transporting oil overturned.

Spokesperson for Road Traffic Inspectorate, Zinhle Mngomezulu, said the truck lost its brakes on its way down the N3 from Hilton and overturned just after the Peter Brown bridge.

“Part of the truck is also on the north bound and there’s oil spilling from it. Traffic was diverted to Hilton Road while cars on the north bound were still able to use the N3. We will however monitor the situation,” said Mngomezulu.

She said the driver was able to get out of the truck but needed medical attention.