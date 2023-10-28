SA astronomer appointed head of International Science Council

By Witness Reporter

South African astronomer Dr Vanessa McBride has been appointed science director at the International Science Council (ISC), based in Paris.

The council said it was delighted to have McBride join its team, adding that she brings more than 15 years of international scientific experience to her new leadership role at the ISC.

Previously, as deputy director at the International Astronomical Union’s Office of Astronomy for Development (OAD), she used her expertise in astronomy to drive positive developmental change in marginalised communities across the globe.

“Astronomy connects philosophical, cultural and inspirational elements with the cutting edge of science and technology. Because of its transdisciplinarity, educational and imaginative values, the discipline is particularly suited to foster socioeconomic development and learning,” said McBride.

At the ISC, McBride will lead the science division, leveraging her expertise in integrating natural and social sciences.

Her role will encompass several key responsibilities, including shaping ISC’s scientific priorities, overseeing the management of the science project portfolio, nurturing scientific collaborations and partnerships, and offering guidance and insights to the ISC leadership on a wide range of scientific matters and events, including international science summits.

McBride was previously the head of research at the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO), an active researcher in the field of massive stars and serves as an adjunct associate professor in the department of astronomy at the University of Cape Town.

Her focus resides in the dynamics of stellar objects in binary systems, which in astronomy refers to two bodies, usually stars that are gravitationally bound and orbit each other around a common centre of mass.

Passionate about the value that science can bring in Africa, Dr McBride is a founding member of the African Network for Women in Astronomy, leading both the bid and the organising committee of the International Astronomical Union’s first General Assembly to be held on the African continent in August 2024.

“Vanessa comes to the ISC with much leadership experience from her time at the office of astronomy for development and as head of research at the South African Astronomical Observatory, where she initiated various interventions and capacity development needs as part of a “big picture” approach when working with policy-makers and researchers alike,” said the ISC in a statement.

“Our rapidly changing geopolitical and technological landscapes mean that the contribution of science to society is crucial. I am looking forward to getting to know the ISC’s member organisations, partners and other communities through its broad range of programmes and initiatives, and working with them to maximise the positive impact of the ISC,” sad McBride.

ISC CEO Dr Salvatore Aricò said:

We are thrilled to be welcoming Vanessa to the International Science Council. Her demonstrated experience in the practice of science and experience in science matters in both the Global South and Global North will bring clear value, add to the ISC portfolio of science activities, and the ISC as a whole.

“Vanessa’s positive outlook on the ability of science to contribute to public understanding of science by policy-makers and communities at large will also elevate the ISC’s standing within and outside of the ISC constituency. The ISC looks forward to welcoming Vanessa.”