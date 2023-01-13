SA calls for #NationalShutdown following Eskom’s tariff hike

Nompilo Kunene

Irate South Africans have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations with the ailing state of the country and are calling for a national shutdown.

This comes after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved an 18,65% electricity tariff increase for the 2023/24 financial year.

The regulator further gave Eskom another 12,74% nod for the 2024/25 financial year, Nersa announced on Thursday.

Since Wednesday, the country has been experiencing stage 6 load shedding, which Eskom said will be implemented “until further notice”.

The hashtag #NationalShutdown has been trending on Twitter for most of Friday, with people calling for a national shutdown protest on February 14 at the Union Building in Pretoria to fight against Eskom, load shedding, and other economic issues affecting the country.

There is a national shutdown on the 14th of February, all roads lead to Union Building in Pretoria, we fighting against Eskom and Loadshedding save the date— Shotgun 💣 (@KingDon_za) January 12, 2023

Every province, everyone needs to take part in the #NationalShutdown

The future of SA depends on it. Shut everything down, put the keyboards down and take it to the streets— 😍QueenKunta😍 (@QueenKunta_198) January 13, 2023

National Shutdown ifuna engathi ingaba this coming Monday while everyone is still angry, not on 14 February when everyone will be buying roses and planning dinner dates #NationalShutdown— XOLI 🌸☺️ (@Undlunkulu_Xoli) January 13, 2023

The national shutdown won't end on twitter this time aker?

Seriously, nothing makes politicians tremble like when people come together without them.#NationalShutdown— Ofentse Motumi 🇿🇦 (@officialofentse) January 13, 2023