SA calls for #NationalShutdown following Eskom’s tariff hike

Irate South Africans have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations with the ailing state of the country and are calling for a national shutdown.
This comes after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved an 18,65% electricity tariff increase for the 2023/24 financial year.
The regulator further gave Eskom another 12,74% nod for the 2024/25 financial year, Nersa announced on Thursday.
Since Wednesday, the country has been experiencing stage 6 load shedding, which Eskom said will be implemented “until further notice”.
The hashtag #NationalShutdown has been trending on Twitter for most of Friday, with people calling for a national shutdown protest on February 14 at the Union Building in Pretoria to fight against Eskom, load shedding, and other economic issues affecting the country.