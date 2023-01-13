News

SA calls for #NationalShutdown following Eskom’s tariff hike

The hashtag #NationalShutdown has been trending on Twitter for most of Friday with people calling for a national shutdown protest on February 14.

Arrest for Eskom sabotage

Irate South Africans have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations with the ailing state of the country and are calling for a national shutdown.

This comes after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved an 18,65% electricity tariff increase for the 2023/24 financial year.

The regulator further gave Eskom another 12,74% nod for the 2024/25 financial year, Nersa announced on Thursday.

Since Wednesday, the country has been experiencing stage 6 load shedding, which Eskom said will be implemented “until further notice”.

The hashtag #NationalShutdown has been trending on Twitter for most of Friday, with people calling for a national shutdown protest on February 14 at the Union Building in Pretoria to fight against Eskom, load shedding, and other economic issues affecting the country.

