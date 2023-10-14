SA calls for solidarity

By Witness Reporter

A South African Palestinian Literature professor in Gaza, Haidar Eid, has called on people to stand with the victims of the Gaza bombings which have claimed thousands of civilians.

In a voice recording sent to the People Against Oppression (PAO), an affiliate of the South African Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Coalition yesterday afternoon, Eid said the icy conditions would be terrible for the over one million people expected to move to the southern part of Gaza.

PAO organised Thursday’s Durban action in solidarity with Palestinian resistance.

“We hear that the Israeli army was negotiating with the UN to ask us in the Gaza City and the north part of Gaza Strip to move to the south of the Gaza Valley. There was terrible chilling weather last night [Thursday] so this order means that 1,1 million people will have to move in those conditions. I have sent an SMS to the ambassador here. I don’t know, it might be too early [to expect feedback] but I sent an SMS,” said Eid in the voice note.

Eid’s voice notes were shared with The Witness following reports that two South Africans were killed in the Gaza bombings.

Before this voice note, Eid sent another one where he was reporting about the bombing of their flat. He is with his wife and two young daughters. He said the border which is an exit between Gaza and Egypt was bombed, and the other six crossings are controlled by Israel.

The International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Department on Friday confirmed the deaths but did not provide more information.

Department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said, “One of the victims had an Israeli identity document and number. We are waiting for the Department of Home Affairs to confirm their identities. Home affairs has to confirm if this citizen used a South African or Israeli passport when he travelled to the Middle East. South African citizenship is not in dispute here because a person can have dual citizenship. We are just waiting for Home Affairs confirmation and, until then, we cannot release details,” said Monyela.

In a statement, the department said that yesterday’s announcement by Israel giving 1,1 million Gazans 24 hours to leave the northern part of the Gaza Strip and evacuate to the south of Gaza would lead to further catastrophe, according to humanitarian organisations on the ground.

Meanwhile, The Citizen reports that the Jewish community in South Africa has lashed out at the South African government for having previously done away with a South African embassy in Israel.

Vice-president of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, Zev Krengel, said that because of the lack of an embassy in Israel, it was difficult to determine the number of South Africans who were currently in the region and it was especially difficult for those wanting a quick path home to find one.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the immediate and unconditional opening of humanitarian corridors following the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Our thoughts are with all the victims’ families and loved ones during this perilous period of fighting. We remain gravely concerned at the devastating escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the atrocities committed against civilian populations. We call for the immediate cessation of violence and the exercise of restraint.

“It is vital that all those who require urgent humanitarian assistance are provided with the basic life supporting necessities and that human suffering is ameliorated,” said Ramaphosa.