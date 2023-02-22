SA Canegrowers hopeful after 2023 Budget speech

Witness Reporter

SA Canegrowers hope to revive the industry and to position it for long-term profitability and sustainability.

This comes after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced the decision not to implement a planned increase in the Health Promotion Levy in the 2023 Budget speech on Wednesday.

According to the chairperson of SA Canegrowers, Andrew Russell, with the many serious challenges currently facing South Africa’s growers, the increase would have decimated the industry, costing the country much-needed jobs.

Minister Godongwana’s decision to maintain the Health Promotion Levy at its current level for another two years was in recognition of the difficult operating environment for the industry. With the industry facing more than R700 million in lost revenue due to load shedding, a milling crisis, and the impact of the recent floods, this intervention was vital,” said Russell in a statement.

He added that the implications of this increase would have been devastating for the industry.

This reversal therefore marks a critical reprieve for the growers, value chain partners, and the one million livelihoods they support.

He said they are hopeful that this two-year reprieve will also be used to foster further engagement about the effectiveness of the Health Promotion Levy and the possibility of crafting alternative, less destructive and holistic health interventions.