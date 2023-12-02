SA Council for Educators warns against bogus agents

By Witness Reporter

The South African Council for Educators (Sace) has warned teachers of ongoing fraud done by bogus agents claiming to be Sace agents.

All teachers in South Africa are required to apply for registration with Sace by completing the council’s application form and receive a certificate.

Sace said these bogus agents are offering to assist educators with the Sace application processes and charging them an extra fee promising a quick turnaround period.

“There is a person calling herself Pretty on Facebook claiming to assist applicants with the Sace registration. This person has created a fake Facebook page in the name of Sace. She has even gone to the extent of issuing applicants with fake Sace registration certificates and letters.”

The council cautioned those who continue to use the services of agents to apply for Sace registration to refrain from doing so, as any person caught with a fraudulent Sace certificate or letter will face consequences including the council taking legal actions against them, blacklisting and being removed from the teaching roll.

Council is working very close with relevant authorities to address this matter of self-appointed Sace agents, in order to stop these ongoing fraudulent activities.

Sace has urged anyone who is aware of such activities to immediately report to the Sace offices using the following email address: fraudalert@Sace.org.za