SA Crime stats | Plessislaer ranks fourth nationally for murders

The Plessislaer policing area is ranked fourth nationally and the second in KwaZulu-Natal for murders, the portfolio committee on police heard on Friday morning.

The police department was presenting its pre-crime statistics quarterly release to the committee, where it was revealed that lack of capacity in the police detective unit was not helping the situation of escalating crime country wide.

In the province, the Inanda policing precinct is ranked first provincially and second nationally (with Cape Town’s Mfuleni policing precinct leading the pack, with 89 recorded murders), with 87 murderers reported during the period of October 2022 to December 2022 quarterly crime report.

Plessislaer, in its second spot provincially, has seen 74 murders during the period under review, with an increase of 12 cases compared to the same period in 2021.

Crime stats

There were 7 555 murders reported countrywide – an increase of 696 compared to the same period in 2021.

Sexual offences have increased by 1357 from 14 188.

According to the police presentation to the committee, arguments, misunderstanding, road rage and provocation has led to 317 murders in the province during the period under review.

Vigilantism and mob justice claimed 118 lives, while robberies claimed 116 lives.

There were 36 taxi-related cases, 10 hijackings and attempted hijackings and rape related crimes claimed 10 lives in the province during that period.

The committee further heard that 105 dockets with 233 multi-murder victims were opened during this period.

There were 89 incidents wherein two people were killed in each and 12 incidents recorded that claimed the lives of three people.

In two incidents, four people were killed and another two incidents five and six people were killed respectively.

Of all the murders recorded in the province during this period, 931 were killed with firearms, the committee heard.

Committee members

Committee members expressed concern about the escalating numbers in crime and the capacity in police stations.

DA’s Andrew Whitfield challenged the police to “indulge” committee members on the state of intelligence in the department.

I have visited a police station outside Mthatha where it was clear that there was a gang operating in the area. The station has no capacity and the police station is inaccessible even with 4×4 vehicles. How is the intelligence handling these cases where it is known that a gang is in operation?” asked Whitfield.

NFP’s Ahmed Shaik Emam questioned if the police detective unit was well capacitated to deal with the escalating crime rate.

Some detectives are sitting with as much as 200 dockets at any given time. Many of your skilled officers are being recruited by Metro police with better packs and benefits, so how are you planning to deal with this? During load shedding, [police] stations face challenges with energy supply and they have to rely on generators. In many instances these generators don’t work,” said Emam.

EFF’s Henry Shembeni questioned the police on their lack of presentation on border crimes, especially the border between South Africa and Mozambique.

There are many instances of kidnappings along those borders but nothing is said about that. The vehicle crossings are another concern. The mass killings in our country are a major concern. The type of firearms used in these crimes needs to be made known so that we can focus on how these firearms are entering South Africa. The gangs in the country are active and this goes to show that our intelligence is not capable of dealing with these gangs. Where are the informers? I don’t know whether our police are still utilising informers the way they are supposed to,” said Shembeni.

Minister Bheki Cele assured the members that all their questions will be dealt with in an engagement on the crime stats next Wednesday.