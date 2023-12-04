SA fashion talent is earning global recognition, says industry icon

By Witness Reporter

The Pietermaritzburg School of Fashion Design held their annual fashion show at Liberty Midlands Mall on Saturday night.

The glamorous show, which was attended by prominent Pietermaritzburg residents, presented fashion designed and made by the school’s students, some of whom have already earned national acclaim having featured their designs at the Durban July Festival and other high-profile events on the social and fashion calender.

ALSO READ | Commemoration and solidarity on World Aids Day

Currently, South African designers are having a moment in the spotlight.

This is evidenced by two South African designers collaborating with giant brands this year, Thebe Magugu with Adidas and Rich Mnisi with H and M.

Thus, this year’s show was particularly special as it gave those in attendance the opportunity to see what makes South African design and designers so special.

The students’ creative prowess was showcased by how effectively all of them interpreted various themes and categories such as tropical bliss, aristocratic elegance, and upcycled range.

When asked about the prominence South African fashion designers are having Priscilla Bhika, founder and head of school, said that she “recognised the creativity and talent in [South Africa] 57 years ago”.

She added that while she is surprised that it took so long, she is excited that “overseas is finally recognising the creativity and talent in our country and other countries where people of colour are the majority”.

ALSO READ | KZN Museum continues its campaign against GBV

Managing director for the school, Nivasha Bhika Beharie, shared the excitement for the attention that South African designers are getting, but stressed that support from influential companies and individuals is needed to keep the momentum going.