SA is much poorer after the death of activist and stalwart Coovadia

Top paediatrician, academic and activist for liberation and human rights, Professor Hoosen Mahomed “Jerry” Coovadia (pictured), was buried on Wednesday in Durban.

Coovadia died at the age of 83 on Wednesday morning. His family said they were saddened by his death and acknowledged the universal outpouring of grief.

Condolences also poured in from various people who knew Coovadia, his friends and colleagues as well as the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences and said Coovadia was an outstanding scientist and committed anti-apartheid campaigner who dedicated himself to the liberation struggle.

He also dedicated himself to the physical well-being and social inclusion of people all over the world through his enterprising mission as a scientist and architect of public health policies.

“His pioneering, globally acclaimed research into mother-to-child transmission of HIV has rendered an immeasurable legacy to humanity in terms of which persons living with HIV are able to live long and healthy lives subject to early detection and access to treatment.

“Our Nation’s loss will be felt globally but we can take pride at and comfort from the emergence of a giant of science and an icon of compassion and resilience from our country,” said Ramaphosa.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Health Sciences at UKZN, Professor Busisiwe Ncama, said Coovadia was an emeritus professor at UKZN and made many contributions to global health policies.

He was internationally renowned for his groundbreaking research in HIV/Aids transmission from mother to child, especially through breastfeeding.

“With several accolades for his ground-breaking research, he was also a stalwart in the fight against injustices in South Africa and abroad.

“He is well-known for incurring the wrath of Thabo Mbeki’s government by insisting on scientific integrity and campaigning for the rollout of antiretroviral therapy, and he has nurtured a generation of medical students with his prolific research. “South Africa and indeed UKZN and the global medical fraternity mourns the loss of a legend, an impeccable scientist and activist,” said Ncama.

The KZN Children’s Hospital Trust, where Coovadia served as chairman of the Board of Trustees from 2011 to 2022, also expressed their condolences.

The trust said Coovadia was a fervent advocate for children and adolescents everywhere, but especially those in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We thank you, Jerry. Your dedication, service, and unyielding spirit in championing the rights of our children will forever inspire us,” the trust said in a statement.

According to the National Research Foundation, Coovadia spent his life servicing the poor of South Africa while also advancing scientific knowledge for the benefit of humanity, which earned him the NRF’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

He influenced the management of some key disorders of childhood in Africa and did original research on malnutrition, kidney diseases, and measles, among other infections.

“He was internally recognised as a scholar for his work in the field of paediatric HIV/Aids research, with a focus on mother-to-child transmission through breastfeeding, but also as a humanitarian for his leadership in the struggle against apartheid and his strong stance on contentious HIV/ Aids issues.”

He also served as a Commissioner for the National Planning Commission for the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa; and Associate Scientific Director at CAPRISA.

Maggie Govender, a member of the provincial legislature who chairs the steering committee in public accounts said she has known Coovadia for over 20 years from the time he was a student activist.

He was always a principled person of integrity and a very good role model to us students.

“His strong and firm political convictions are what governed everything that he did. He fought against racism and sacrificed a lot,” said Govender. Professor Nana Poku, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of KwaZulu-Natal described Coovadia as an “intellectual giant” who “left an indelible mark on this institution and the many medical students who passed through his tutelage. In fact, the impact of his contribution has been felt for generations”. Coovadia is survived by his wife, Zubeida, his son Imraan and daughter, Anoushka.