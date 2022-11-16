SA Post Office makes licence renewals easier

Witness Reporter

South African Post Office is encouraging car owners to make use of their new time-saving online service for car licence renewals.

According to a statement released by the group, road users can now speed up the process of renewing their car licences by downloading the renewal form from its website.

When you renew your car licence at a Post Office, you need to present your identity document and a completed renewal form. The form can be downloaded from the Post Office website and completed in advance.

“If your vehicle is registered in KwaZulu-Natal, you also have to hand in proof of address no older than three months. This is because KwaZulu-Natal registration numbers indicate the town where the vehicle is registered,” read the statement.

The group added that they also have a bulk renewal service for fleet owners.

They said the fleet owner can pay the licences by EFT.