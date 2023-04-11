SA Weather office warns of fake video

By Nompilo Kunene

A hoax weather video which has circulated previously, has resurfaced and has been making the rounds, claiming extremely cold conditions over the next 10 days.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said this video is false and misleading.

“There is no snowfall expected in the next 10 days in the regions mentioned in the video which cites, amongst others, Witbank, Durban, Mooi River, Johannesburg and Secunda,” said the weather office in a statement.

Rain expected over eastern parts of SA

Saws said rain is expected over the eastern parts of the country on Tuesday, and Wednesday, 12 April 2023.

“A cold front passing south of the country is expected to result in showers and rain along the south-west, the south coast and adjacent interior.

“While a drop in temperatures is expected in the interior of the Cape provinces, most of the Free State and the extreme southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as a result of cold air from the south, the temperatures are expected to start warming in these regions from Sunday 16 April 2023.”

The public is urged to refrain from sharing this video and spreading misinformation.