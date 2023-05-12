SA welcomed 2,1 million international guests in the first quarter of 2023

By Nosipho Gumede

South Africa has had a massive 2,1 million international visitors from January to March 2023.

According to StatsSA, this is a 102,5% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

This was announced by the minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, at a tourism stats briefing at Africa’s Travel Indaba hosted at the Durban ICC this week.

De Lille said the African continent led the way again with 1,6 million arrivals, followed by Europe’s 387 000 and then Americas’ 104 000 visitors.

ALSO READ | Tourism identified at KZN’s economic recovery and reconstruction plan

She said “the world is rediscovering South Africa”.

Speaking on foreign spending and the impact it has had on tourism, De Lille said foreign direct spending soared to an astounding R25,3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, marking a 143,9% increase compared to the first quarter of last year.

“Tourists from Europe contributed the most, R10,8 billion, followed by Africa with a collective spend of R9,3 billion.

The overall foreign spend figure for quarter one this year is tantalizingly close to the R25,6 billion spent between January and March 2019 and showcases the industry’s unwavering resilience,” said the minister.

She said the country saw a growth in spending from Zimbabwean and Mozambican visitors, with the figures from the first quarter of 2023 reaching R4,4 billion (50% above the 2019 performance) and R1,1 billion (12% above the 2019 performance) respectively.

“Spending from UK visitors dipped by 27% to R3,2 billion, and visitors from the U.S. contributed a robust R2,6 billion, surging 28% above the 2019 performance.”

ALSO READ | KZN tourism sector on the rebound says Duma

She said Zimbabwe also maintained its reign as South Africa’s top source market, a trend consistent since 2019.

Following the global challenges of inflation, the rise in energy prices and the Russia/ Ukraine conflict, which led to economic constraints worldwide, De Lille said that South African tourism must market themselves more aggressively and exploit all avenues to expand its reach.

She said travellers from every region must be embraced, destination marketing trends must emphasise eco-friendly activities and accommodation, as well as inclusivity for the LGBTQI+ community.

Domestic travel on the other hand exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 41,0%, as well as 2022 levels by 102,5%%.

The country also saw a rise in overnight domestic spend by 24,4% compared to 2022, the total number of nights spent away from home by 32,9% compared to 2022, domestic holiday trips by 40,5% compared to 2022, the expenditure from holiday trips and a 12,3% increase in MICE trips (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions).

ALSO READ | Schools Athletics national championships boost Pietermaritzburg tourism

“The top three provinces visited were Gauteng, Limpopo, and Eastern Cape.