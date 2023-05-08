SABC warns of fake car radio license news

By Nosipho Gumede

The SABC has distanced itself from a fake media statement claiming that SABC will be introducing car radio licenses as part of their drive to generate revenue.

This comes after a fake media statement flooded social media on Monday, causing outrage.

According to the fake statement, under the new section 69 of the Telecommunications Act, all South Africans who use vehicles with radios will be required to always carry a car radio license with them.

These licenses will cost R401 a year and are required to be renewed annually in order for it to be valid,” read the fake statement.

It had additional information as to where these car radio licenses can be purchased.

The real SABC statement

Meanwhile, SABC issued a statement distancing themselves from the fake news, saying that they have not issued any media statement making such public pronouncements regarding licenses for car radios.