Sacca residents want police to rid the settlement of guns

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Pietermaritzburg’s Sacca informal settlement residents want the police to seize firearms in the area.

The call follows an increase in gun-related crime in the settlement.

On Tuesday night, Mohamed Williams was murdered in front of his girlfriend by people who demanded to speak to him about a cell phone.

It is alleged that the suspects wanted him to open the door for them, but he suggested that they come to the window.

ALSO READ | Woman robbed, assaulted at gunpoint in Montrose

Seconds later the suspects allegedly fired gunshots at Williams, who died on the spot.

Williams used to repair televisions and cell phones.

Guns are now like toys

Community leader Mbuyiswa Gasela said guns had become like toys in the settlement.

People get killed every time here. Most of the time these killings involve guns … As a community we fear for our lives in this place.

“Others fire guns just for fun, which is something that is also dangerous. This paints a very bad picture about our area as it is seen as a place for criminals.”

Criminals come from other places and use our area as a hiding spot. That is why it seems like we will never see an end to this criminality. We don’t feel safe in this area.

Gasela said if the police seized guns, that might instil hope of safety in the settlement.

ALSO READ | Man shot and wounded in robbery

He added that the creation of access roads would make it easier for the police to conduct patrols in the informal settlement.

Even though it won’t stop crime completely, it will minimise it. Criminals will know that the police do come in the area.

Police investigating murder in the area

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala confirmed the shooting incident, adding that the police are investigating a case of murder and that no one has yet been arrested.

They need to report to the police the issue of having many guns in the area.

The community also needs to form groups that works hand in hand with the police with the main intention of fighting crime.They also need to appeal for [the launching of an] operation to seize guns.

Msunduzi Municipality Ward 37 councillor Elliot Edith said crime in Sacca has always been a big problem. The crime in the area comes and goes.