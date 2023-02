Khethukuthula Xulu

Horse trainers say the relocation of horses and training from the Ashburton Training Centre outside Pietermaritzburg to Summerveld Training Centre in Shongweni, was sad but inevitable.

According to reports, a decision had been made to close the Ashburton Training Centre and move trainers currently located there to Summerveld, which is situated about halfway between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

The decision to mothball the Ashburton Training Centre and relocate the five resident trainers and their horses to Summerveld, was made at a Gold Circle board meeting held on Monday.

Gold Circle said in a statement yesterday that the decision was taken in light of the difficult trading environment over the past six months.

The mothballing of Ashburton would cut operational costs and reduce the financial burden on the company. The move is expected to be completed by the end of April.

The closing of the Ashburton centre has been on the cards for a number of years as the number of trainers housed at the centre has reduced from twelve to five.

Gold Circle has come to an arrangement with the trainers and grooms to assist in the costs of relocating to Summerveld.

Former KwaZulu-Natal champion trainer, Duncan Howells, said it was sad that the centre had to close but felt that it was the correct decision for the betterment of KZN racing in the light of current circumstances.

Gold Circle said the Ashburton centre was originally built by the Pietermaritzburg Turf Club as an alternative to Summerveld before the amalgamation of the three racing clubs, namely the Pietermaritzburg Turf Club, the Durban Turf Club and the Clairwood Turf Club into Gold Circle.

The Ashburton centre could house 427 horses in barn-style stables and had accommodation for resident grooms.

Chairman of the KZN Trainers Association, Paul Lafferty, said the move was a great idea as it was going to save Gold Circle money.

Gold Circle still owns the centre and this move will mean they will be able to generate income through other avenues.

Lafferty said the Ashburton Training Centre was not making enough money to remain open. He added that talks of the move had been going on for some time and the news was no surprise to the trainers, owners and groomers.

The move was inevitable, but we understand that with any change comes some level of inconvenience.

Lafferty said Summerveld was easily capable of accommodating the horses that will be coming from Ashburton.

There are more than 800 empty stables at Summerveld and around 196 horses will be moving in from Ashburton.

Lafferty added that the centre provides all the necessary facilities, with about 1 600 stables and grooms’ accommodation.

The Summerveld training facilities consisted of; a 2 000 m grass track with a 1 000 m right-hand bend running into a 1 000 m straight, another grass track with an 800 m bend and a 1 000 m uphill straight, a 1 200 m Polytrack, a sand track with 1 000 m around a turn running into a 1 000 m straight, another sand track with an 800m straight and two 350m trotting rings.