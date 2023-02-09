SADAG launches campaign for teen suicide prevention week

Witness Reporter

The South African Depression and Anxiety group (SADAG) has launched a campaign called ‘pledge a care pack to help a teen in crisis’ for Teen Suicide Prevention Week.

SADAG said suicide is the 4th leading cause of death among 15 to 19 year old’s according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and they have celebrated Teen Suicide Prevention Week annually for over 20 years, where they educate youth about depression and suicide.

The youth are vulnerable as they are exposed to many factors that may lead to mental health problems, and we are able to help many learners with important information and understand that they are not alone.

They added that they aim to reach more classrooms and learners in 2023, and are appealing to the public to assist them in their new campaign.

The care pack

“The ‘pledge a care pack’ encourages individuals to help us distribute key information in the form of brochures, posters, teacher toolkits and speaking books to schools far and wide within South Africa.

The more learners we reach the more lives we can potentially help.

According to the group, the ‘care pack’ consists of suicide prevention posters, suicide prevention brochures, speaking books, a teacher pack and toolkit.

People interested in pledging have been urged to go on the SADAG website, www.sadag.org for more information.