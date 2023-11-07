Sadtu pickets across KZN

By Chanel George

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) picketed across KwaZulu-Natal in several districts and circuits on Monday.

Sadtu KZN secretary Nomarashiha Caluza said union members had been called last week to participate in a non-disruptive picket due to the Department of Education’s inability to address its issues.

She said the examinations were protected during the pickets.

“Matric examinations were not disturbed,” said Caluza.

The picket followed the union’s march on October 13 to highlight various issues, such as vacant teacher positions, the decentralisation of post level one appointments, the untimely appointment of substitute staff and those in senior management positions and teachers not getting paid their increases.

According to Sadtu, many schools in the province have still not received their annual budget allocations from the department.

The union said the department has not paid the 1,5% wage increase agreed it agreed on.

According to Sadtu, 1 100 pupils are without teachers due to vacant positions not being filled.

Caluza said they will be pushing their members to adopt a “work to rule” in which they will refrain from discussing work-related issues beyond seven hours.

She said the picket was decided on following multiple meetings with the department and the union.

Regretfully, the concerns brought forth by Sadtu were not resolved.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) strongly condemned the protest during the exams period.

The Education Department’s spokesperson could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.