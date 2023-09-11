Salga KZN calls on mayors to be more hands-on in running their municipalities

By Witness Reporter

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) in KwaZulu-Natal wants mayors in the province to get more hands-on in terms of improving the performance of their municipalities.

The Salga provincial executive committee (PEC) met on Friday in Durban to deliberate on the state of municipalities and municipal programmes.

A press statement highlighted that municipalities are facing income insecurity due to ratepayer job insecurity and unemployment.

The progress made in paying Eskom’s debt was noted. However, mayors must receive monthly reports and monitor that current Eskom bills are settled. Mayors must ensure keeping up with Eskom payments is a critical performance indicator for performance agreements with chief financial officers.

“The PEC was pleased to note that all municipalities in KZN have submitted their annual financial statements (AFS) within the auditor-general’s deadline. But this is only one milestone. Mayors must be briefed on all responses provided to queries raised during the audit process.

“The PEC resolved that every employee in KZN must immediately sign a performance agreement with their employer. Failure to conclude such an agreement will result in audit findings and erode the sector’s credibility.

“The progress made in job evaluation for every post in KZN is noted. However, the PEC resolved that mayors in KZN must be assisted to monitor compliance and ensure that no new posts are created without such posts being evaluated.”

The statement added that in partnership with the Risk Institute, every mayor must get NQF training on risk management.

This resolution by the PEC was based on the analysis that mayors have a legal obligation to oversee risk register development and institutional risk reduction. For this reason, mayors will be encouraged to include risk reduction objectives in CFO performance agreements.

The PEC resolved to support municipalities in producing their electricity in the face of rolling blackouts and disruptions to municipal services, saying a KZN energy summit will be held in September.

“The PEC noted with sadness the assassination of municipal officials and councillors. Shockingly, the Moerane Commission findings and recommendations — which shed some light on the underlying reasons for political killings — remain largely unimplemented.

“The PEC called on municipalities to report all threats and intimidation against officials and councillors.”