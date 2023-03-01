Salon in Scottsville shopping centre robbed by armed men

Chanel George

A salon in a shopping centre in Scottsville was robbed on Tuesday by armed men, who locked the workers in the stock room.

The thieves made off with hair weaves and cell phones.

A worker from a shop across from the salon said she went into the salon when she saw that there was no one at the front desk.

There is usually someone sitting at the front desk to assist anyone who walks into the salon. One of the workers at the salon is a friend, so I went across to check. When I opened the door to the shop, all I heard were voices screaming ‘Chomie, chomie!’ That’s when I realised the workers were locked in the stock room. They were traumatised. Phones and weaves were stolen.

The source said it is alleged that two men walked into the store, while one remained on lookout outside.

The staff member said there should be more security at the centre.

We need more security. We were even told at one stage not to leave our phones on the main desk because someone can just come in and steal it.

Another long-standing store owner at the centre who was robbed at gunpoint in 2021, also called for increased security at the centre.

Every corner should have security as it gets very busy. There should be at least four on my side but there are only two. When there is a robbery, they need to shut the centre down to try and find the suspects. Security needs to be tighter for sure.

SAPS spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Alexandra Road police are investigating a business robbery case.

“Two victims, who were at their place of work in Scottsville, were robbed by two armed suspects on Monday. The suspects took weaves, cell phones and fled the scene,” she said.