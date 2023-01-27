Samatu leads protest march to premier’s office in PMB

Lethiwe Makhanya

A shortage of staff is putting employed doctors under pressure and at risk of becoming overworked, while qualified doctors sit at home.

This was revealed by the South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) during a march to the premier’s office in Pietermaritzburg yesterday, where they submitted their memorandum of demands.

The march was part of Samatu’s national day of action.

They are demanding that all qualified and registered medical practitioners currently without employment be appointed to public healthcare institutions within two weeks and that all vacant registrar posts be funded and filled within three months.

They are also demanding that all contracts of employment offered to doctors be permanent employment and non-shift work.

Samatu provincial secretary, Dr Samukelisiwe Madlabane, said Samatu believes that the state should utilise the scarcity of doctors in the country and lack of resources in hospitals as motivation to employ more doctors.

However, the state is turning a blind eye to this issue whilst worsening it with the serious mismanagement of funds, including the towering levels of corruption within the public services.

The state has the responsibility to ensure that there is adequate staffing across all healthcare facilities to protect both our communities and healthcare professionals. Healthcare professionals are exposed to a high risk of burnout and medical malpractice litigation as a result of being overloaded with work.

“We have also noted a new trend from provinces, such as Limpopo, where doctors are being reduced to casual workers and made to sign short-term shift work contracts. This is unacceptable and we shall not tolerate it. We also note the disproportionate allocation of resources with under-allocation in previously disadvantaged areas,” she said.

She said they have previously engaged with the relevant authorities, including the national Department of Health, where a list of unemployed doctors was submitted and the department committed to find employment for the doctors.

However, they have not received a positive response.

Samatu national deputy president, Nkateko Mnisi, said doctors are suffering the effects of understaffing and are burned out.

We are here today because we are finding ourselves in a system that is not ideal. People are not getting quality healthcare. As doctors we are also custodians of our community, we cannot sit by and watch that happen. We do not want them [government] to take our demands lightly but appropriately … We want quality healthcare for the residents.”

The memorandum was accepted by the deputy director, Sthembiso Kubheka, who said he will compile and submit a comprehensive report to the premier, in addition to providing him with advice on how to process the memorandum within 24 hours of receiving it.

“In the next 14 to 21 days, we would have reverted to the provincial leadership of Samatu in terms of what we have done.

Issues that belong to the national [Department of Health] we will indicate through the office of the premier, to correspond with the national department or with the president, and escalate these issues so that they are processed.

Samatu said they want the government to urgently address the issues raised and they want the responses by February 27.