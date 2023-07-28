Samwu employees in uThukela threaten action over salary deductions

By Chris Ndaliso

uThukela District employees have vowed to disrupt operations if their salary issues are not addressed urgently.

This was after the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) members had certain amounts deducted from their salaries with no prior consultation.

The employees, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said they were shocked to see on July 25 that their salaries had been cut.

We were told this was to make up for being involved in an unprotected strike early this year. That is no explanation because even if employees embark on an unprotected strike there are internal processes to follow in dealing with the situation.

“In this case, even our union was not consulted as our representatives. This is disturbing because we are not even aware of the illegal strike they are referring to. We have approached our union to deal with this and it has to be resolved urgently or services will be affected,” said one employee.

He said not all employees were affected by the deductions as only Samwu members were affected.

Another employee said they were scared to speak out on the matter as they believe it has to do with political squabbles in the municipality.

He said the fact that only Samwu members were affected by the deductions was an indication that only a certain group was the target.

Late in March and early April, union members disrupted operations for about two weeks over “appalling” working conditions.

“If the strike was illegal, why wait until now to take action against us? There was no consultation with our representative nor were disciplinary processes instituted against us. We urge the leadership to resolve this speedily to prevent a disruption of services,” said the employee.

uThukela acting municipal manager Sphamandla Mnguni would not be drawn to comment on the matter, referring The Witness to the communications team.

uThukela communications manager Jabulani Mkhonza declined to comment on the matter, while communications officer Nothile Zwane could not be reached for comment and did not respond to a written request for comment.

Samwu regional secretary Jabu Mokoena said the matter was brought to their attention on Wednesday.

Our members told us that no reasons were given as to why their salaries were deducted. Normally we consult employer institutions to see if there is a way of reversing the decision and taking a different approach. If that fails then we take the matter to the CCMA and the municipal bargaining council.

She said they were yet to engage with the employer.