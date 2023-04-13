SANBS calls for blood donors as stock levels are low

By Witness Reporter

The South African Blood Service (SANBS) has appealed to South Africans to donate blood urgently as stock levels are severely low.

According to SANBS, the last two weeks leading to Easter weekend have had a significant impact on blood donations and collections, resulting in a shortage of blood supply across the country.

They added that the school holidays have also had a bigger than usual impact as most blood collections are done at schools and universities.

SANBS Senior Manager in Marketing, Communication and Branding, Thandi Mosupye, said they are facing an unprecedented shortage of blood supply, and they urgently need the help of all South Africans to overcome this crisis.

The need for blood is constant, and if we do not get blood-stock levels to at least 3 days' cover, we may need to continue with the current cutbacks on all non-emergency cases until the situation stabilises and improves.

Mosupye added that SANBS has set up various blood donation drives across the country to make it easier for people to donate.

She added that for more information on where to donate blood, visit the SANBS website or call the toll-free number: 0800 11 90 31.