SANBS launches smart blood fridges

The South African National Blood Services (SANBS) has launched a smart fridge aimed at reducing turnaround times for patients to receive blood in rural areas.

According to SANBS, the fridge, which is referred to as Bophelo, is currently being piloted at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg.

They said in a statement that it operates like a vending machine, where healthcare workers use a unique code sent to them by SANBS to access crossmatched blood.

Smart fridge aimed at improving SANBS efficiency

SANBS CEO, Ravi Reddy, said Bophelo will improve SANBS’ efficiency, supply reliability and coverage at hospitals that do not have blood banks on site by monitoring stocks remotely and availing blood timeously.

The smart fridge is an important technological innovation under SANBS' iHealth strategy and contributes towards improving accessibility to healthcare for all and the creation of a sustainable future for the organisation.

Reddy added that following the success of the pilot, 10 more smart fridges will be rolled out to other hospitals, to be determined according to each hospital’s needs and where it is located.

How smart fridges will help SANBS

It said the smart fridges will help SANBS:

• Decrease the risk of transfusing emergency un-crossmatched units to patients with clinically significant red cell antibodies in remote hospitals

• Gain faster clinical access to compatible units in remote hospitals, increasing patient safety.

• Increase traceability, ensuring the right patient receives the right product

• Achieve proper cold chain management, preventing the transfusion of incorrectly stored units.

• Prevent the transfusion of expired units.

• Ensure blood products quality and integrity through proper handling

• Decrease blood wastage.

• Decrease emergency blood usage especially group O Negative in remote hospitals, type specific blood will be available for electronic crossmatching.

• Decrease the risk of transfusing Rh incompatibility emergency units to Rh negative patients.