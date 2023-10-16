SANDF warns against wearing army regalia in public

By Chris Ndaliso

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has sent a stern warning to civilians to stop wearing army regalia.

This follows a picture of two men who were photographed wearing army regalia during a recent “holy walk” — a religious/political gathering organised by the Nazareth Church.

A defence officer, who did not wish to be named, said wearing army regalia by civilians was common even though it is against the law.

This is big, especially here in KwaZulu-Natal. The danger of it is that the unsuspecting public is endangered because criminals can commit crime wearing these uniforms. They can be easy targets because no one questions a soldier when in operation,” said the officer.

“We need to see more arrests as a measure to curb this from happening. The reason why people do this is because there are no arrests of those breaking the law. There’s a battalion of Amabutho having all sorts of camouflage including skirts.”

The SANDF said it was concerned about the damage this does to the army.

Defence Force national secretary advocate Pikkie Greeff said even though complaints of this nature were rare, the army is still concerned.

The SAPS is not doing enough [to curb this type of crime]. People know that wearing military uniform during public gatherings is illegal and the police should arrest those who wear such regalia immediately

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Andries Mokoena Mahapa said there were several complaints regarding the illegal wearing of army uniform.

Mahapa was concerned about the increase of this crime. He said any person who does this is guilty of an offence in terms of the Defence Act and can be fined or imprisoned if found guilty.

“Yes, this is illegal and there are regulations that are there and supported by law. Members in the picture do not belong to the SANDF. We are aware that most members of the public do have the uniform of the SANDF, which is unlawful and those individuals can be prosecuted if found with the uniform of the SANDF.

The SANDF is distancing itself from that picture and requests members of the public to report such to the nearest SAPS,” said Mahapa.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda declined to comment.

“We don’t respond to someone’s statements,” he said.