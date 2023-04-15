Sanef concerned by the growing lack of response to media queries

By Witness Reporter

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) is concerned by the growing lack of response to media queries by government spokespeople.

In a statement on Friday, Sanef said they have been receiving complaints from journalists about the failure of spokespeople to reply to questions or to provide useful information when approached for comment.

“This tendency seems to be worsening. It is not a choice or optional for the government to communicate properly. It is required by the Constitution. Section 195 of the Constitution deals with the values and principles governing public administration.

It states: ‘Transparency must be fostered by providing the public with timely, accessible, and accurate information’.

Sanef said that they had engaged the Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) to raise this issue.

“We call on the acting head of the GCIS, Michael Currin, cabinet ministers and MECs to instruct their spokespeople to respond to media queries promptly and transparently.”