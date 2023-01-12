Sanef condemns murder of former journalist Phangisile Mtshali

Witness Reporter

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Wednesday expressed their outrage at the murder of former journalist Phangisile Mtshali. According to a statement released by her family, Mtshali and her friend were shot dead in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, on January 4.

In a statement, Sanef said she was previously a journalist for titles such as the Sowetan, Ilanga, the Star, and the SABC. “After she left journalism, she went into public relations before venturing into the health sector.

Sanef condemns this violent act and calls on law enforcement agencies to work around the clock to arrest the perpetrators, who should face the full might of the law.

The Mtshali family told Sanef: “As the family of the late Phangisile we are deeply crushed by the sudden loss of our mother and sister. Phangisile was a pillar of strength and hope for not only just the family but the worldwide community.

“… We can only pray for justice and for God’s grace to carry us through this difficult time. We serve an all-knowing God.”

At the time of her death, Mtshali worked for the Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation as director, focusing on the Global Cancer Disparity programme across Africa and Asia. Across the continent, her organisation supported initiatives in South Africa, Lesotho, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Malawi and Uganda.

She was described by her family as a leader and consummate professional, who was also passionate about farming, traveling, reading and music. She is survived by her son, Chikondi Mtshali, daughter-in-law Thandeka, and her grandson.

A hybrid memorial service will be held on Friday at KwaHlangabeza and will be online, planned to start at 2 pm. She will be buried on Saturday, (January 14), in KwaHlangabeza Farm, Road D500, Farm 4, New Formosa Conservancy in Estcourt. The proceedings will begin at 9 am.