Sanef slams robbery at media studios

Witness Reporter

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Wednesday condemned the military-style robbery that took place at the studios of INX Prime, on Monday night in Houghton, Johannesburg.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Sanef said the station said that staff members were held at gunpoint by several armed robbers. No staff member was injured.

INX Prime, which broadcasts across sub-Saharan Africa and can be accessed through DStv on channel 345, told Sanef a large amount of broadcast equipment such as computers and TV screens were stolen during the military-style robbery.

“Recently, Sanef has witnessed how journalists get robbed when covering stories, and how several broadcast media have been targeted, with expensive equipment being stolen by brazen criminals.”

Sanef said that INX Prime, which has only been on air for four months, will get counselling for its traumatised staff members who were held at gunpoint during the robbery.

“Crime continues to be one of the biggest scourges in SA … We hope that the latest unfortunate robbery would spur the police to act and seek to arrest these criminals,” Sbu Ngalwa, Sanef’s chairperson, said.

A criminal case has been opened with the SA Police Service.