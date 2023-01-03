Driver killed in Sani Pass crash

Witness Reporter

The driver of a bakkie on the Sani Pass Road died on Monday after the vehicle rolled.

Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) said they were contacted to attend to the crash, which occurred just before the start of the switchbacks.

Due to the condition of the road and downpour, UEMS ambulances waited at the Sani Pass Border post and the UEMS 4×4 Response vehicle, which is converted to carry supine patients, mobilised to the scene.

Paramedics found a single vehicle that had lost control and rolled. Four occupants of the vehicle sustained minor to moderate injuries and were shuttled down the pass in the response vehicle to awaiting ambulances, who transported the patients to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle had succumbed to injuries before the arrival of emergency services. All necessary services were on scene and the incident will be investigated accordingly.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service responded to Emondlo Road, at Vryheid, for reports of a collision between two cars in which four people died. One patient sustained serious injuries and was entrapped in the vehicle.

