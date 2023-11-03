Sanral announces changes to N3 between DBN and PMB

By Akheel Sewsunker

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has announced that traffic on the N3 can now be diverted onto the newly constructed carriageway between Cato Ridge Interchange and Camperdown Interchange,

According to Sanral’s eastern region project manager Thabiso Dladla, the changeover will take on November 9.

“The switchover shall be done at night commencing from 5 pm on Thursday, November 9, until 5 am on Friday, November 10. The southbound traffic shall continue using the lanes currently used.

The target date for switching the southbound traffic to contraflow between Camperdown Interchange and Cato Ridge Interchange is 11 December. Contraflow conditions between Camperdown Interchange and Dardanelles will not be affected by this traffic switch and shall remain in contraflow,” said said Dladla

Once the traffic has been diverted off the southbound carriageway between Camperdown and Cato Ridge Interchanges, the existing southbound carriageway will be available for the total reconstruction of the new four-lane southbound carriageway. It is expected that contraflow conditions shall prevail until January 2025.

The speed limit along the route has been reduced to 80 km/hr to improve safety for the construction team and road users.

Lane closures to permit construction vehicles to safely enter and exit the work zone can be expected at night and the public will be informed in advance of such activity.

Dladla added that delays are expected due to the reduced speed limit and motorists are urged to plan their trips carefully and be vigilant along the road during their travels.

“Sanral apologises to the motoring public for any inconvenience caused during the switchover. We appeal to road users to adhere to the road signs and speed limit when approaching and travelling through the construction site,” said Dladla.