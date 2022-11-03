Sanral says N3 repairs will be completed in December

Witness Reporter

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said the repairs on the N3 between Sanctuary Road and Link Road will be completed in December.

According to Sanral’s Eastern Region Project Manager, Thabiso Dladla, the works to repair the slow lane on the northbound carriageway on the N3 between Sanctuary Road and Link Road are nearing completion.

“That lane will be opening to traffic soon. Repairs are however, required to the middle and fast lanes,” said Dladla.

He added that the work started on October 24 . Due to the site conditions and safety concerns, this work will result in the road being reduced to only one lane at night.

He said the work will be undertaken between 7.30pm and 4am daily for approximately five weeks.

“Traffic will be severely hampered, and motorists should plan their trips accordingly and add additional time for their travels. Officials from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) will be present to assist in controlling the traffic.

“Motorists are warned that the repairs could result in an uneven surface and the motorists are asked to adhere strictly to all the speed restrictions while driving on the construction site,” said Dladla.

Alternative Routes

According to the statement, an alternative route that can be used by road users is Old Howick Road.

“Motorists travelling to Howick can take the Armitage turn-off and drive along the R103 to join the N3 at the Cedara on-ramp.

“All vehicles above 8-ton may not use the R103 and will have to allow extra time for the delays,” read the statement.