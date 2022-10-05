Sanral says N3 roadworks near Townhill to be complete by December

Witness Reporter

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has confirmed that the reconstruction of the N3 at Townhill is anticipated to be complete by December.

Sanral’s Eastern Region Project Manager, Thabiso Dladla said they have implemented numerous traffic accommodation and safety measures in addition to the industry norms.

Some of the measures implemented to deal specifically with road safety risks on the project include monitoring of the traffic through live traffic management centre (TMC) CCTV cameras and the appointment of traffic safety officers.

The appointed representatives are physically present on-site 24/7 every day to ensure that traffic accommodation standards are maintained and to aid responses to emergency situations. The traffic accommodation team communicates directly with the TMC and emergency responders in emergency situations.

He added they are also partnering with law enforcement to ensure compliance to the road laws. He said all traffic accommodation measures are fully inspected twice a day to ensure that damage is rectified proactively.

Dladla said in an attempt to ensure best road safety practice, independent road safety audits of the traffic accommodation measures have been commissioned and undertaken.

“Sanral have developed content to present to truck drivers to raise awareness of the dangers of their actions on the N3 should they not comply with the rules of the road. While this addresses the entire N3 corridor from Durban to Gauteng, special emphasis has been placed on Townhill and the other current N3 construction zones.

“We have partnered with the Transnet Ports Authority and the KZN Department of Transport to identify locations where maximum coverage and impact will be had. We are currently rolling out the campaign on the ground.”

He said they’ve also allowed towing services to be on permanent standby to improve the clearing time for obstructions and to maintain mobility.