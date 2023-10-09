Sanral to close two lanes on the N3 southbound, near Cliffdale, KZN

By Akheel Sewsunker

Sanral has announced that the shoulder and slow lane on the N3 Southbound (towards Durban) will be temporarily closed in October.

According to a press release by Sanral, the lanes will be closed on October 17 and October 18 to facilitate the placing of concrete barriers under the Cliffdale Road bridge.

Jason Lowe, Sanral’s Eastern Region Project Manager, said that this will be done to facilitate the ease of traffic.

The intermittent temporary lane closures will take place from the Cliffdale Road bridge to 600m after the Cliffdale Road bridge. The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), with the assistance of the contractors’ traffic accommodation team, will manage and monitor the traffic. The temporary ramp is required to help manage and ease traffic congestion during the construction of the N3 from Key Ridge to the Hammarsdale interchange,”

The road will be closed during the following times:

October 17

8pm to 4:30am – Close the shoulder and slow lane on the N3 Durban-bound and place concrete barriers on the road edge.

4:30am to 5am – Reopen the shoulder and slow lanes on the N3 Durban-bound for all vehicles.

October 18

8pm to 4:30am– Close the shoulder and slow lane on the N3 Durban-bound and place concrete barriers on the road edge.

4:30 am to 5am – Reopen the shoulder and slow lanes on the N3 Durban-bound for all vehicles.

“The closure may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day. If that happens, a second notice with information of the new time will be issued.

“Motorists are urged to be patient during the closures and to plan and adjust their route trips to ensure they arrive at their destinations on time while adhering to posted speed limits,” said Lowe.

Motorists are also urged to proceed with caution and to adhere to the speed limits.