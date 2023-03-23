SANRAL to resume toll fee collections on N2

Witness Reporter

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) will resume toll fee collections at the oThongathi Mainline and uMvoti toll plazas on the N2 on April 1, 2023.

This was announced by the agency on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the agency, the resumption of toll collection was discussed at a consultation on Tuesday, 7 March 2023, between SANRAL, led by the Chairman of the Board, Themba Mhambi and the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, led by MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, and local government leaders, business chambers, SANTACO and members of traditional councils.

SANRAL’s Eastern Regional Manager Dumisani Nkabinde said the contribution made to the people of KwaZulu- Natal by SANRAL not charging for these two tolls is between R400 and R500 million to date.

He said access to the R102 has been fully restored while the M4 is opened, except near the Tongaat River Bridge.

Tolls on the N2 oThongathi north ramps will remain suspended until such time that access along the M4 Tongaat River Bridge has been fully restored.

The agency added that this will ensure that the local community affected by the M4 closure at the Tongaat River Bridge can continue to use the N2 toll road for the affected section at no cost.