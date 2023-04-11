Sanral to temporarily close off Umlaas Road

By Nosipho Gumede

Umlaas Road (Umbumbulu Interchange no 61) will be temporarily closed for three months as part of the the current N3 upgrade.

This was announced by the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) on Tuesday.

According to the statement released by Sanral Eastern Region Project Engineer Corne’ Roux, the road, which is between Camperdown and Pietermaritzburg will be temporarily closed on April 14, for three months.

The closure is necessary to lower the existing N3 in the vicinity of the current access, as part of the current upgrade of the N3 from a four-lane to an eight-lane freeway.

Alternative route illustrated by SANRAL. Photo: SANRAL.

She added that motorists travelling north on the N3 from Durban towards R56, Richmond, Thornville, or Umbumbulu are advised to take the Camperdown off-ramp and to turn left onto the R103 towards the R603 and Umlaas Road as illustrated above.