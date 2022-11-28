Sanral working to ensure a smooth traffic flow for December holidays

Witness Reporter

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said they are working hard to ensure smooth traffic flow during the December holidays.

In a statement, Sanral said they were completing work at Town Hill (Peter Brown) on the N3 between Sanctuary and Link Road, to ensure that holiday traffic flows smoothly come December.

This will be wrapped up by the start of the holidays so that the road will be fully open, allowing for the significant increase in traffic volumes during the festive holiday season. The roads agency added that various measures were taken to ensure traffic safety during the construction period.

These include extra road signage and warnings that were posted from as far as two kilometres away from the working zone alerting motorists to the fact that only two lanes of the highway were open in both directions.

They said CCTV cameras had also been installed, the number of flag persons on duty had increased, and additional officers from the national, provincial and local traffic authorities also added their efforts to Sanral’s road safety initiatives.

Advanced, high-visibility warnings and speed-restriction signage, requiring heavy vehicles to travel not more than 40 km per hour within the construction zone, was also part of the safety plan. All heavy vehicles were compelled to undergo a stop before proceeding down the steep southbound carriageway

Sanral began work on the project in March last year, after changes to procurement regulations and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the start of construction. The total repair costs are estimated around R340 million.

KwaZulu-Natal recently launched its Integrated Safety Month and Festive Season Enforcement Campaign, which seeks to promote safety on the road and curb crime. Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the province was expecting a very busy festive season and police had declared a zero-tolerance policy for motorists who violate rules of the road.

“Deaths on our roads have reached crisis levels. One death is one too many,” said the premier. Dube-Ncube also assured visitors to the province that their safety was the Zulu Kingdom’s number one priority and additional law enforcement officers would be out in full force.