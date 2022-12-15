Santaco, eThekwini and Msunduzi Municipalities partner up to ensure cleaner and safer taxi ranks

Londiwe Xulu

The South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal wants clean and safe taxi ranks.

The association said they have partnered with Msunduzi Municipality and eThekwini Municipality to clean all taxi ranks by removing drugs, alcohol sold illegally and vagrants who sleep at the taxi ranks.

On Tuesday, security staff from Santaco, Msunduzi security and traffic department as well the Pietermaritzburg police visited a taxi rank at the corner of Retief Street and Hoosen Haffejee Street.

Alcohol was confiscated and vagrants were given a stern warning to vacate the taxi ranks.

Santaco spokesperson

Santaco spokesperson Sifiso Shangase said taxi ranks need to be respected and taken care of as public places and as a place of work for the taxi industry. He said they were encouraging the Hlokomela campaign to ensure that taxi ranks are kept clean at all times.

The Hlokomela campaign is part of Santaco’s efforts to work closely with taxi associations to promote safety in the industry so they are encouraging keeping taxi ranks clean by doing clean-ups at random times.

We have joined in the clean-up operation as the provincial leadership to show that taxi ranks need to be safe for passengers and those working at the ranks. We work with municipalities and law enforcement during these operations and we confiscate alcohol and drugs that are sold illegally at the taxi ranks. We also removed vagrants because they also sell these drugs, smoke them and end up robbing passengers.

Shangase said they had conducted a similar operation in Durban where they visited various taxi ranks.

He added this will be an ongoing operation until all taxi ranks are safe and clean places for everyone.

Taxi commuters that spoke to The Witness commended Santaco for cleaning up the taxi ranks.

One of the commuters, who asked not to be named, said most taxi ranks in Pietermaritzburg were unsafe, especially in the mornings and afternoons.

Taxi ranks used to be one of the safest places to run to when you had a problem but as times went by most of them were filled with vagrants and people who sold drugs. What the association is doing is great and we hope they will do it regularly so that those doing wrong will know they are being watched.

Meanwhile, the vagrants said they were also told to vacate the eMatsheni Beer Hall but they had no other place to go to.

I don’t like this life anymore and wouldn’t mind getting help but the rehab is not an option because it’s not easy. If only I could have medication to use when I’m in pain or craving the drugs because that is the most difficult part.

Msunduzi Municipality

Spokesperson for Msunduzi Municipality Ntobeko Mkhize said the municipality has partnership with other stakeholders to provide integrated law enforcement.

The law enforcement teams are hard at work to ensure that the holiday season is a safe one for the residents and visitors. Law enforcement has been heightened as part of the city’s festive season plan that was launched officially by mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla on December 1. The city aims to ensure a high visibility of law enforcement officers in all areas.

She said the festive season plan also covers the municipal state of readiness in the disaster risk response and recovery, traffic management, municipal security and fire and rescue services.