Santaco slams latest shooting

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said it condemns taxi-related killings following the slaying of taxi boss and chairperson of Ladysmith’s Klipriver Taxi Association Bhekiyise Masondo.

Police said they were investigating two counts of murder after the 69-year-old taxi owner and a 36-year-old man, believed to be his bodyguard, were shot and fatally wounded in Ladysmith on Friday.

Santaco provincial chairperson Boy Zondi sent condolences to the Masondo family for their loss.

He added that Santaco did not condone killings in the taxi industry.

“We have boardrooms for the purpose of discussing issues and to iron out disagreements. We would like to see the police do their job and get to the bottom of this murder,” he said.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were unknown and the motive for the shooting was yet to be established, although taxi-related violence could not be ruled out.

“Information at the police’s disposal indicates that the 69-year-old man was in his office when a man entered and shot him several times.

The body of the other victim was found in a passage with a gunshot wound. His rifle was with him. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Netshiunda said.

Masondo has survived two hits, in 2015 and in 2017.

In 2015 he escaped a drive-by shooting outside a local hospital in Ladysmith.

Masondo was sitting in his car when the incident happened.