SAPS briefs portfolio committee on protecting rural areas

Chris Ndaliso

The SAPS yesterday briefed its portfolio committee on the progress made in the implementation of its rural safety strategy.

The strategy, initiated in the 2020/21 financial year to wrap up in the 2024/25 financial year, was meant

to address rural safety as an integrated day-to-day policing approach by creating a safe and secure rural environment.

According to the presentation in parliament yesterday, the SAPS and Business against Crime South Africa

(BACSA) initiated the Eyes and Ears (E2) project to fight crime jointly in a co-ordinated manner.

ALSO READ | Gruesome discovery leaves the Inadi community in shock

The concept is currently being implemented as a pilot project in Impendle, KwaZulu-Natal; Bela Bela in

Limpopo: and in the Western Cape.

The pilots will test the sharing of information through linking the SAPS District Operational Command Centres with the private security geographic footprint [guards, patrols, escort vehicles and air support] and the community-based operational centres. READ MORE Zuma court drama heats up

“The main focus is on the sharing of information with the SAPS to enhance situational awareness and

improve responses to crime in rural areas,” reads the police presentation.

In rural areas the concept will build on the use of available technology and will also be extended to

rural safety stakeholders, for example farm watches established by the rural community, or rural neighbourhood watches, or community-in-blue patrol groups.

The presentation

The presentation noted that stock theft, murder, attempted murder, rape, assault GBH, armed robbery

(including vehicle hi-jacking), robbery at residential premises and intimidation predominantly affect rural areas.

“The National Rural Safety Summit (2022, June 27 and 28) appointed a task team to work with the

SAPS and come up with a plan that addresses three issues: improving the responses to crime in rural areas [serious and violent crimes, and stock theft] inclusive of community mobilisation and partnership as well as the use of technology; addressing gender-based violence and femicide in rural areas; employment, rural and agricultural development and land reform to address quality of life and conflict in rural areas.

An analysis of all police stations was done by an integrated team that focused on the criteria used to calculate frontline service requirements, allocation of posts as well as allocation and reallocation of personnel in police stations not rendering a 24-hour service, seven days a week; police stations with four or less members allocated per shift; and police stations with five to seven members per shift that are at risk of not sustaining a 24/7 service, should absenteeism increase.

Currently, the SAPS has 93 stock theft and endangered species units and 15 satellite units that are geographically placed within the provinces to address the demand of service delivery at all police stations in the country.

Kwanalu

The Kwanalu advisory council representative for uMgungundlovu District farming community, Bobby

Hoole, said the implementation of the rural safety strategy varied per police precinct/station.

“If I take the Howick police station as an example, it took the agricultural/rural private sector to drive

the establishment of the Rural Safety Forum. Monthly meetings are being held which is a positive, however police resources in respect of personnel and vehicles remains the negative, with very little resource available to address the rural areas.

“In terms of crime, this seems to have steadied to a degree, however, on-farm petty crime still exists, minor crop theft exists, on-farm slaughter of animals continues, and livestock theft continues at times.

ALSO READ | Parents’ faith in police declining

“If there were adequate policing resources to undertake visible policing patrols in rural areas, I am sure

there would be a general decrease in criminal activity,” said Hoole.

He said the rural sector community have installed numerous surveillance cameras across the region, and these are monitored on a 24/7 basis to monitor suspicious vehicles as well as track known criminal vehicles.

This has been at huge cost to the private sector over and above their investment into security company

services. The Impendle SAPS vehicle is often seen on the surveillance cameras at the Impendle/ uMngeni municipal boundary area, so this is a positive in terms of the Impendle policing precinct.

“I agree that partnerships between SAPS, the landowner and private security is key in terms of overall rural safety and security. However, it cannot just be the private sector taking the initiative — SAPS often lack resources in many rural areas,” said Hoole.