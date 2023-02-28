SA’s unemployment dips for fourth consecutive quarter

AFP

South Africa’s unemployment rate fell slightly for a fourth consecutive quarter, official data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday, a small piece of good news for the country’s struggling economy.

The high unemployment rate has fuelled protests as well as anti-foreigner sentiment.

Between October and December 2022, the jobless rate declined by 0.2% over the third quarter to 32.7% of the workforce, StatsSA said.

The drop follows falls of 1.0, 0.6 and 0.8 percentage points in the previous three quarters of the year.

Unemployment stood at 35.3% at the end of 2021, when the number of unemployed people peaked at 7.9 million.

South Africa has been battered by record power cuts that have hampered economic activity over the past year, costing millions of dollars in lost output each day, according to estimates.

Last week, the head of state-owned power utility Eskom, Andre de Ruyter, left suddenly following an incendiary interview where he blamed some of the monopoly’s troubles on corruption within the ruling party.

In another reputational blow, on Friday a global watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force, placed the country on its “grey list” for increased monitoring over deficiencies in combating money laundering and other financial crimes.

Poverty, inequality and joblessness run high in the country, nearly three decades after the end of apartheid.

StatsSA said 169 000 jobs were added in the fourth quarter, especially in finance, trade and transport.

The gains were mostly concentrated in the formal sector with the country’s large informal sector recording a loss of 15 000 jobs.

The number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement increased by 95 000 to 13.4 million, and the discouraged work-seekers decreased by 151 000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter resulting in a net decrease of 57 000 in the not economically active population.

According to StatsSA, the working-age population increased by 141 000 or 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the working-age population increased by 574 000 or 1.4%.