Sassa on track to pay January 2023 grants

Witness Reporter

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it is on track with arrangements to disburse the January 2023 social grants payments from January 3, 2023.

Beneficiaries are urged to make use of the multiple ways available to access their funds. The methods include the use of retailers and ATMs.

Social grant clients with the Sassa gold card can continue using the same card as it remains valid to use at any place that accepts bank card transactions.

The card can also be used at outlets nationwide that provide the cashback functionality, which includes Shoprite, Checkers, U-save, Pick ‘n Pay and Boxer.

Older person grants will be paid first on January 3, followed by disability grants on January 4, and then child support grants on January 5. As a matter of clarity, Sassa said if the second day of the month falls on a weekend or public holiday, the payment will take place on the following work day.

Sassa went on to warn beneficiaries to remain vigilant of misleading information, criminals and scammers as the festive season draws to a close.

“During grant payment days, there are a lot of transactions clients make to meet their various needs. Sassa thus cautions clients to exercise care in accessing their social grants.”

Beneficiaries are urged to:

• Avoid carrying large amounts of cash, but instead use their card for purchases

• Check to ensure that they get their own card back after every purchase

• Give preference to the frail, the elderly persons and people living with disability in queues.

Sass also urged applicants for the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant of R350 to check and update, on the online platform, their banking details when required.