Saving the culture

By Akheel Sewsunker

Culture is something that plays a significant role in the lives of people and sometimes it is hard to discover your roots, but one doctor has resolved to help people learn about their culture.

Dr Thokozani Mhlambi, who achieved his PhD from UCT, wants to shine a spotlight on African culture.

“I am doing research on African repertoires, in particular forms of creativity that were pre-colonial that are still there in communities, in the way that children are taught, things that people use and create,” he said.

Our project, which is creating an African creative art forms digital index, will allow people from all over the world to learn about their culture. The idea is that we want to create a spiritual home where people who were born in China but have roots in Africa, can learn about their culture. As people are spilling all over the world, the perception of home changes.

He added that they are collaborating with the National Heritage Council.

Mhlambi added that the idea of consolidating and condensing African culture came from his time at university.

“The first thing I was taught about music was Beethoven, was opera and what was my own was never given any space and even when it was, it was a cursory mention or a footnote.

“I decided to enter this essay competition and I decided to write an essay on Kwaito.

“This became the first Kwaito academic paper and it has become one of the most cited papers on South African music,” he said.

He added that Pietermaritzburg has a wealth of culture.

One of the archives that we are looking at is called The Zulu Society Papers. These papers were made in the late 1930s and early 1940s. It was an organisation of members of educated Africans and this is one of the things we are busy with. It is a very rare and important piece of African history that was composed by educated Africans that was not under any kind of surrogate, such as a missionary or by the government.

Mhlambi added that the project will take place over many years.

“Our plan was to focus on languages that are interrelated with Zulu, like isiXhosa, isiNdebele.

“When I mention these languages — already, we are encompassing South Africa, we might move on to Sotho which encompasses other countries in southern Africa — it no longer becomes just a South African project, but a southern African project. Gradually as we develop, and get more funding, we can venture into Africa,” he said.

Mhlambi works together with a team of graduates and other experts from different universities in order to compile their index.