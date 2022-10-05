SAWS confirms landspout in the Western Cape

Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has confirmed the Swellendam landspout which occurred on September 26.

According to a statement released by SAWS, thunderstorms developed over the Overberg region of the Western Cape and these thunderstorms developed as a result of the interaction between the upper air cut-off low pressure system and a surface high pressure ridging over the Overberg, from south of the country.

“Associated with the thunderstorms, a wind vortex was observed on the farm, Springerskuil, which is situated between Swellendam and Malgas (Western Cape),” read the statement.

They said weather forecasters from the Cape Town weather office went to the affected area to conduct a damage assessment to determine whether the wind vortex was a tornado, landspout or merely a dust devil, saying that the strength, duration, and length of the path it took was also considered in the classification.

Hay bales that were damaged (left) and transported by the landspout (center) and a taaibos tree that was uprooted and pushed against a fence. Pic 1- Kate Turner, Pic 2 and 3 – Elani Heyneke.

What is the difference between the three?

Tornado: “A rotating column of air, extending from the base of a cumuliform cloud, and often visible as a condensation funnel in contact with the ground, and/or attendant circulating dust or debris cloud at the ground” as defined by World Meteorological Organization (WMO, 2017).

Landspout: The Bureau of Meteorology gives a description of a landspout: “The mechanism which forms a landspout is similar to the waterspout: relatively cool air passing over hot ground produces updraughts and cumulus clouds. Random swirls can be caught up in an updraught and so tighten up into a funnel which is made visible by raised dust, rather than by condensation of moisture” (Bureau of Meteorology, 2022).

Dust devil: “A well-developed dust whirl; a small but vigorous whirlwind, usually of short duration, rendered visible by dust, sand, and debris picked up from the ground. Dust devils are not considered tornadoes since they are not associated with cumuliform clouds” defined in the American Meteorological Society (AMS, 2016).

Assessment findings

During the assessment, the group said through reports and video evidence it was determined that the wind vortex started from the surface, picking up dust and later extended upwards joining a storm cloud. They said this can be classified as a landspout.

“It was calculated that the length was roughly 1800m as calculated from Google Earth and the width was estimated to be around 280m. From reports it was concluded that the landspout formed around 3:30pm and lasted for approximately 15 minutes.

“Fortunately, the farmer confirmed the start point of the landspout, while the end point was captured on video and could also be seen on the ground,” read the statement.

Trees that were twisted and uprooted near the river. Pic 1 – Kate Turner, Pic 2 and 3 – Elani Heyneke.

They said the start of the damage that the landspout caused as it rotated clockwise and moved from south to north resulted in it damaging and transporting hay bales. They added that it uprooted a taaibos tree and pushed it against a fence.

“An irrigation pivot point and some of the farmer’s crops were damaged and pressed down. There was also evidence of broken branches and uprooted trees.