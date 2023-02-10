SAWS issues more weather warnings for KZN

Witness Reporter

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain was issued for parts of KZN on Friday morning.

According to the weather office, an upper air trough has dominated, with surface onshore flow along the coast, leading to widespread showers and thundershowers persisting over most parts of KZN and resulting in localised impacts.

They said the warning is valid from Friday until Saturday.

The affected municipalities include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Richmond, The Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Ulundi, uMlalazi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, UMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and uPhongolo.

They said localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements and low-lying bridges is possible.

Possible impact for weather warning

“Difficult driving conditions can be expected on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to poor visibility and slippery roads, localised damage to mud-based houses, localised mudslides and soil erosion are possible,” read the statement.

The weather office urged residents to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles.