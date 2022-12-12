SAWS issues warning for possible localised flooding

Nosipho Gumede

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain which might cause localised flooding in low lying areas, susceptible settlements, roads, and bridges on Monday.

According to the warning, a cut-off low and a surface trough over the central parts of the country has resulted in scattered showers and thundershowers over the southern parts of KZN today.

The affected areas include, eThekwini, Mkhambathini, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umdoni, UMuziwabantu and Umzumbe.

SAWS urged residents to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles, to protect/relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground and to move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.

They added that road users should take caution when travelling on roads as potholes may be filled with water and there may be sinkholes.

Meanwhile, MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sihle Zikalala, said that disaster management teams continue to monitor the ongoing weather conditions, which affects large parts of the province.

The provincial disaster management center has activated the Joint Operations Committee (JOC), which will meet daily with all disaster management teams from municipalities to take stock of the situation.

Some safety tips issued by the MEC:

– People living in low-lying areas must take special care during storms, as sudden floods might affect them. They should monitor the rising water levels and evacuate the areas to a safer place or higher spot when the water level rises.

– Do not cross through flooded roads or bridges – use other routes.

– Avoid crossing low-lying bridges, streams and rivers.

– Never try to walk, swim or drive in swift-flowing water. Even if the water is 15 cm deep, it can sweep you off your feet;

– Motorists must be very careful and avoid driving through flooded areas.

– Drive to and park at safer areas.

– The public must monitor weather alerts on radio and television.

– The public should contact their ward councillor or nearest municipal disaster management centres

– Do not try to drive over a low-water bridge if water is flowing strongly across it and the ground is not visible

– Teach your children about the dangers of floods.

– Keep your important documents in a water-resistant container.

– Keep your cell phone in close proximity to you and have emergency numbers at hand.

– Be especially vigilant at night. It is harder to recognise potentially deadly road hazards.

– Do not camp or park your car along rivers or washes, especially during heavy rains or thunderstorms.

– If you are on foot, be aware that low moving water can also be dangerous during flood conditions. If you come upon moving water, do not walk into it.

– Where possible, communities are encouraged to try to avoid contact with any flood waters. The water may be contaminated with raw sewage, oil or other dangerous substances, and may also be charged with electricity from fallen powerlines.