Saws issues weather warnings for heavy rains across KZN

By Akheel Sewsunker

The South African Weather Services (Saws) has issued multiple warnings for Tuesday due to heavy rains expected.

In a media release, it issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with hail, severe lightning and heavy rains leading to localised flooding.

These conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of KZN.

The weather office also issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms with hail, severe lightning and heavy rains, leading to flooding, which is expected over the northern interior of KZN on Tuesday.

The cool weather follows Monday’s high temperature of 34° Celsius in Pietermaritzburg.

Temperatures will drop on Tuesday to a maximum of 21° Celsius with showers and thundershowers in the morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, there will be slight rain after sunset. It will get warmer again on Friday.