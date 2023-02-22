SAWS warns of possible catastrophic, prolonged floods for parts of SA as ‘Freddy’ expected to intensify

Witness Reporter

Tropical Cyclone “Freddy” made landfall along the eastern coastline of Madagascar, just north of Mananjary, on Tuesday evening.

The South African Weather Services said ‘Freddy’ weakened significantly due to the rugged terrain it encountered and was downgraded to an overland depression during the evening.

According to a statement released by the weather office, The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) designated Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) located at La Reunion, forecasts that “Freddy” will continue in a west-south-westerly direction over the next few days, regaining its strength this evening as it moves into the Mozambique Channel.

Cyclone ‘Freddy’ may yet again reach near tropical cyclone status by Thursday evening while heading to southern Mozambique, making landfall just north of Vilanculos during Friday morning.

“It is expected that ‘Freddy’ will affect the north-eastern parts of South Africa from early Saturday until Monday (25 to 27 February 2023) especially the Lowveld and escarpment areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, as the weather system will be semi-stationary along the north-eastern border for a few days,” read the statement.

The weather office added that very heavy rainfall in the order of 200 to 400 mm is possible, and this may result in widespread significant flooding.

Areas that might be affected

According to the weather office, districts that might be affected are Vhembe and Mopani in Limpopo, and to a slightly lesser extent, Ehlanzeni in Mpumalanga.

This, after significant flooding occurred over the Lowveld and escarpment areas (such as the Kruger National Park) in the last few weeks, may be catastrophic and cause prolonged and severe impacts,” said the weather office.

They urged residents of Capricorn (Limpopo), Umkhanyakude, Zululand and Amajuba (KwaZulu-Natal) to be extra vigilant as the situation may be exacerbated by the recent flooding events in these places.

They added that in addition to heavy rains, strong winds caused by “Freddy” are also expected in the north-eastern parts from Friday evening, with average speeds of about 45 km/h.